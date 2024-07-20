Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading Down 5% on Disappointing Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $206.60 and last traded at $209.49. 251,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,362,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.60.

The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 66.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

