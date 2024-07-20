Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

