Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 326,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 69,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 88.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 947,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 444,323 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,013,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 813,160 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

