Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $93.66, but opened at $90.00. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 70,675 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

