Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.46

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 1095362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.