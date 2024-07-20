Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. Truist Financial has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

