Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Trupanion worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.