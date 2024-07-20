Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $32.95 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.