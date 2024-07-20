TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRST opened at $32.59 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $619.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

