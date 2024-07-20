Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 83,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

