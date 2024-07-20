TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Critical Survey

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -9.18% -3.28% -2.25% TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and TRX Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.31%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 278.88%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and TRX Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $573.80 million 3.09 -$135.11 million ($0.16) -38.19 TRX Gold $38.32 million 3.03 $2.25 million N/A N/A

TRX Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

