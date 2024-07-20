Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

TWLO opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

