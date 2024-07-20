Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $49.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $827,162 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $59.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

