Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSN opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

