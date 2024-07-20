Union Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 127.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 104,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

