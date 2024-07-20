United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 13%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 50,771,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 12,163,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.