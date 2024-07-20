Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $218.96 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

