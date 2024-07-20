Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 17th

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $15.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

UHS stock opened at $180.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.43.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

