Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Shares Down 13.4%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 282,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 44,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

