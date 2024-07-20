US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,090 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 199,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

