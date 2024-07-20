US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ryanair by 93.0% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,692,000 after buying an additional 521,913 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,301,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.22.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

