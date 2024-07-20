US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,592,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of XPO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,665,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $112.88 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

