US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

