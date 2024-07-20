US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

