US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bruker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,724,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after buying an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $74,582,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

