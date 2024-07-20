US Bancorp DE Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

