US Bancorp DE Has $1.85 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $26.36 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

