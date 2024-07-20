US Bancorp DE Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $168.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $172.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

