US Bancorp DE Has $2.09 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.