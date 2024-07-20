US Bancorp DE Has $2.14 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

ITT Trading Down 0.8 %

ITT stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

