US Bancorp DE Has $2.15 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $105,665,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

