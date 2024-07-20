US Bancorp DE Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Down 2.2 %

KMX stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock worth $13,102,364. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

