US Bancorp DE Has $2.22 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $218.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.12. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

