US Bancorp DE Has $2.22 Million Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 161.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 149,402 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MODG stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

