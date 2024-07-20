US Bancorp DE Has $2.26 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $190.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

About Meritage Homes



Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

