US Bancorp DE Has $2.28 Million Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.