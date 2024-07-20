US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,003 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

