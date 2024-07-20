US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of MPLX opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

