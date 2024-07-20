US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after buying an additional 798,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $28,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.