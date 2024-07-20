US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,539 shares in the company, valued at $43,560,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $257.79 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

