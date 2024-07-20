US Bancorp DE Sells 1,260 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

