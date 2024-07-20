US Bancorp DE Sells 12,842 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

WNS opened at $55.38 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.