US Bancorp DE Sells 1,488 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.50% of Sleep Number worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 26.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

