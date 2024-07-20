US Bancorp DE Sells 3,136 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 53,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,994,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

PNW stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

