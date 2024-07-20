US Bancorp DE Sells 4,416 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 365,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $29,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.88.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

