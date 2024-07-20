US Bancorp DE Sells 4,597 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 170.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.