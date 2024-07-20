US Bancorp DE Sells 6,019 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

