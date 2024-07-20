US Bancorp DE Sells 848 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $78.03 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.