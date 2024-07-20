US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 245,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,716,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $19.83 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

