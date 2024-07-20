USA Compression Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 207.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 214.3%.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

